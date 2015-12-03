BRIEF-Biokhimik recommends no dividend payment for 2016
* Recommends no dividend payment for 2016
Dec 3 Txcell SA :
* Signs strategic agreement with Masthercell to manufacture its cell therapy products in Europe
* Partnership has been signed for 5 years
* Moves logistics to new buildings and disposes of properties for 1.2 million euros ($1.28 million)