MOVES-Former Wealthfront CEO Nash joins Acorns board
NEW YORK, April 4 Adam Nash, the former chief executive of digital financial advice company Wealthfront, has joined the board of U.S. micro-investing app Acorns, the company said on Tuesday.
Dec 3 Icade Sa
* Schneider Electric and Icade sign partnership agreement concerning energy management for commercial buildings, health and connected housing
* Collaboration will allow Schneider Electric, through its Aveltys unit, and Icade to offer common services which aim to improve energy performance Source text: bit.ly/1lyP5w3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
April 4 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd : * Says its Hong Kong unit will buy an investment firm for $1 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/81CP8h Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)