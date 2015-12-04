Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 4 Temenos Group AG :
* Appoints Max Chuard as Chief Operating Officer
* Max Chuard assumes these responsibilities in addition to his role as the group's Chief Financial Officer
* Appointment is effective immediately Source text - bit.ly/1m0DiY2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order