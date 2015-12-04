Dec 4 Bonatla Property Holdings Ltd
* Has submitted a motivation to JSE for lifting of
suspension as JSE wishes to ensure that co meets listings
requirements on main board
* JSE responded that company should first address its
current compliance with paragraph 4.28 of JSE listings
requirements as mentioned above
* also requested certain rulings from JSE regarding, inter
alia, acquisition of Bluezone portfolio and other previously
announced transactions
* Once co has responded in accordance with paragraph 4.28
of JSE listings requirements, company will then be able to
properly assess its status
