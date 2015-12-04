UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 4 J D Wetherspoon Plc
* Statement re data breach
* Is taking action after discovering that some customer and staff information has been accessed illegally by a third party
* Information was obtained from its old website, which has been replaced in its entirety
* For a tiny minority of 100 customers, who purchased wetherspoon vouchers online before august 2014, extremely limited credit/debit card details were accessed
* Only last four digits of card numbers were obtained, since remaining digits were not stored in database
* Other information, such as customer name and expiry date was not compromised
* As a result, these credit/debit card details cannot, on their own, be used for fraudulent purposes
* Ccompany's current website is managed by a new digital partner, which has no connection to website that was subject of breach of security
* No financial data was involved in hacking and no passwords were obtained for any customers.
* Some personal staff details, registered before 10th nov 2011, were stolen, but no salary, bank, tax or national insurance information was accessed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.