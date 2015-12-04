Dec 4 Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc
* Proposed disposal by Secure Trust Bank Plc
* Retail bank, secure trust bank has agreed on conditional
sale of its branch based non-standard consumer lending business,
everyday loans holdings to non standard finance plc
* Consideration comprises 107 mln stg in cash and 20 mln
stg in NSF ordinary shares
* Completion expected in Q1 of 2016
* ABG is holding company for Arbuthnot Latham & Co.,
Limited and STB Plc, in which it owns a 51.9 pct shareholding
* Oon completion, NSF will repay c. 108 mln stg intercompany
debt to STB
* Expected post tax profit on disposal of not less than 115
mln stg
