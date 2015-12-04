Dec 4 GVC Holdings Plc :

* Trading update

* Net revenue from gaming grew by 12.5 per cent to an average of EUR388,000 per day

* Customer deposits rose by 8.3 per cent. Compared to eur 1.83 million per day (2014: eur 1.69 million) in same period in 2014

* Highly confident of outlook for remainder of year

* Net gaming revenue ("ngr") for two months to 30 November 2015 was 11.7 per cent higher than same period in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)