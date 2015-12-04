Dec 4 Altice :

* Says direct and indirect participation of Groupe News Participations in NextRadioTV will be increased to 50.42% of the share capital and 61.83 % of the voting rights

* Says Groupe News Participations will now file with the AMF by mid-December 2015, a proposed mandatory simplified tender offer to purchase all the remaining securities of NextRadioTV not already owned by it, for 37 euros per share Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)