Dec 4 Truworths International Ltd

* Jean-Christophe Garbino has decided to resign as an executive director of company and as Chief Executive Officer (designate)

* Has accepted this resignation and wishes Garbino success as he explores new opportunities. Resignation is effective immediately

* Announces that current Chief Executive Officer Michael Mark has committed to remain in this role until December 2017