UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 4 Centrale del Latte di Torino & C SpA (CLT) :
* Approves merger with Centrale del Latte Di Firenze, Pistoia e Livorno (MUKKI)
* The company to change name in Centrale del Latte D'italia (CLI)
* CLT will incorporate MUKKI at a shares swap ratio of 1 new company post merger share for every 6.1965 shares of MUKKI
* CLT will issue 4,000,020 shares to satisfy the exchange ratio
* The transaction is subject to signing a shareholders agreement between reference shareholders of the both companies representing at least 51 pct of the share capital of the company post merger, with a lock-up for two years
* The transaction is expected to close in first half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.