UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 4 Iz Hayvancilik Tarim Ve Gida Sanayi Ticaret AS :
* Secures 999,488 lira ($346,442.98) loan from Ziraat Bankasi for import of livestock
* Loan to have 7 years of maturity with 2-year grace period Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8850 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.