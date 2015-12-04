Dec 4 Marks and Spencer Group Plc

* To commence a share repurchase programme of shares of 25 pence each up to a maximum consideration of £60,225,960

* Has entered into arrangement with Citigroup to enable purchase of shares during period running from Dec 7, 2015 and ending no later than 24 March 2016

* Will announce any market repurchase of shares no later than 7.30 a.m. on business day following calendar day on which repurchase occurred

* Citi may undertake transactions in shares in order to manage its market exposure under programme