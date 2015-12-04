Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 4 Prologue SA :
* H1 net loss group share 1.1 million euros ($1.19 million) versus loss of 0.3 million euros year ago
* H1 current operating loss 0.7 million euros versus profit of 0.1 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1TGZLV5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9215 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order