Dec 7 Skanska Ab
* Skanska continues on current path in the business plan
2016-2020
* Skanska financial targets 2016-2020:
* Return on equity at least 18%
* Skanska says Skanska's home market strategy remains
unchanged under new business plan for 2016-2020 and project
development will expand
* Skanska says operating margin in construction to be at
least 3.5%
* Skanska says return on investment to be at least 10% for
all project development units
* Skanska says dividend policy to pay out 40-70% of net
profit
* Skanska says if right opportunities arise, Skanska can
use leverage to take advantage of current low interest rate
environment
* Operating financial assets/liabilities, net, may then be
allowed to become negative
* Skanska says project development will grow over next five
years and contribute with an equally large value creation as
construction units
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: