Dec 7 Prudential Plc
* Solvency ii internal model approved by prudential
regulation authority
* Prudential plc ("prudential") is pleased to announce that
it has received approval from prudential regulation authority
(pra) for use of its internal model to calculate group solvency
capital requirement under european union's solvency ii
directive, which is scheduled to come into effect on 1 january,
2016.
* Prudential will provide a detailed update on its solvency
ii position at its investor conference on tuesday, 19 january,
2016.
