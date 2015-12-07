Dec 7 Phoenix Group Holdings
* Phoenix group holdings ("phoenix" and, together with its
subsidiaries, "group") is pleased to announce that prudential
regulatory authority has approved group's internal model
* will provide further detail on its solvency ii capital
position at time of its full year results on 23 march 2016.
* Group continues to expect to be well capitalised under
solvency ii, with group capital position under solvency ii as
calculated at phoenix life holdings limited ("plhl") expected to
be in excess of current plhl ica surplus
* Phoenix will provide further detail on its solvency ii
capital position at time of its full year results on 23 march
2016.
Further company coverage: