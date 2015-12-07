Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 7 IDEX ASA :
* Funds managed by Woodford Investment Management LLP has given notice of exercise of 26.25 million warrants for shares in IDEX ASA, at 8.50 crowns per share
* Excercise of warrants indicates investment of 223 million Norwegian crowns (about $26 million) in the company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order