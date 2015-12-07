Dec 7 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GIG) has signed an agreement with Ahma Venture Holding Limited to launch their new casino brand onto GIG's iGaming Cloud platform service in Q2 2016

* iGamingCloud (iGC) was launched in February and this is the ninth iGC agreement entered into

* Combined annual contribution from the agreements signed so far adds up to around 3.6 million euros ($3.91 million) Source text for Eikon:

