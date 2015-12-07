Dec 7 WeSC publ AB :

* Announces rights issue of about 21.9 million Swedish crowns ($2.58 million) in connection with acquisition of The Shirt Factory

* Subscription price in rights issue is 1.65 crowns per share

* Seven subscription rights entitle holder to subscribe for two new shares in WeSC

* Subscription period runs from and including Jan. 5 to and including Jan. 20, 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5004 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)