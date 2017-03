Dec 7 Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Says retirement of Emmanuel Princewill Ekunno as managing director/chief executive officer of the co. effective Feb. 28, 2016

* Says appointment of Ebere Igboko Ekpunobi as acting managing director/chief executive officer of the co effective Nov 23, 2015

* Says Igboko Ekpunobi will become substantive managing director/chief executive officer effective March 1, 2016