UPDATE 1-British PM May to fire starting gun on Brexit
* United Kingdom's future unclear, banks eye exiting London (Adds May signing letter, quotes, call with Merkel)
Dec 7 Georg Fischer AG :
* Sells real estate in Meyrin, Switzerland
* GF Machining Solutions, a division of GF, has sold its existing facility in Canton of Geneva to Procimmo Swiss Commercial Fund 56, Lausanne
* Transaction generates a profit before tax of 19 million Swiss francs ($19.0 million), to be booked in present fiscal year
* Sale price amounts to 27 million francs Source text - bit.ly/1TRgmFY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9985 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* United Kingdom's future unclear, banks eye exiting London (Adds May signing letter, quotes, call with Merkel)
GENEVA, March 28 The Swiss National Bank cannot tighten monetary policy ahead of other countries, SNB Governing Board member Andrea Maechler said on Tuesday, forecasting the global low-rate environment would continue for some time amid heightened uncertainty.