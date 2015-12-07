Dec 7 Georg Fischer AG :

* Sells real estate in Meyrin, Switzerland

* GF Machining Solutions, a division of GF, has sold its existing facility in Canton of Geneva to Procimmo Swiss Commercial Fund 56, Lausanne

* Transaction generates a profit before tax of 19 million Swiss francs ($19.0 million), to be booked in present fiscal year

* Sale price amounts to 27 million francs