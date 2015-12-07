Dec 7 Cairn Homes Plc :
* cairn Homes and Lone Star successfully bid for
residential land loan portfolio - Project Clear
* Into an agreement to acquire residential land portfolio
represented by Ulster Bank Project Clear Loan portfolio
* An acquisition price of 503 million euros has been
accepted by Ulster Bank for entire portfolio
* Par value of loans being acquired is c. 2 billion euros
attached to 1,694 acres, which includes 31 residential
development sites
* Portfolio will be divided, with cairn contributing 378
mln euros for its share
* Deal is expected to be completed by end of year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)