Dec 7 Eurona Wireless Telecom SA :

* Obtains 10 million euros ($10.9 million) from the second and final round of 5-year senior bond private placement addressed to qualified investors

* Says it closes the issuance of 5-year senior bonds totaling 15 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/1m6jJNN

($1 = 0.9200 euros)