Dec 7 Ulster Bank Ireland Ltd

* Royal bank of scotland group plc announces today that its subsidiaries, ulster bank ireland and ulster bank have entered into an agreement to dispose of a portfolio of irish real estate loans to a subsidiary of cairn homes plc and an affiliate of lone star funds.

* Transaction, which represents rwa equivalent of c.£700m as at 31 december 2014, is part of continued reduction of assets in rbs capital resolution and is in line with bank's plan to strengthen its capital position and reduce higher risk exposures.

* At completion, ubil and ubl will receive cash consideration of approximately £360m at current exchange rates. Completion is expected by end of this year. Sale proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

* Transaction is expected to generate a gain compared to carrying value of approximately £245m after associated costs, which will be recognised in q4 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)