Dec 7 Eolus Vind publ AB :

* Says has signed an agreement with MEAG, Munich Re's asset manager, regarding an investment in 38.4 MW of wind power developed by Eolus, for 425 million Swedish crowns ($50.02 million)

* The agreement covers the delivery of eight Vestas V112 3.3 MW wind turbines for a total of 26.4 MW in wind farm Iglasjön in Kungsbacka municipality and the operational 12 MW wind farm Jung-Åsa comprising of six Vestas V90 2.0 MW wind turbines in Vara municipality

* Wind farm Jung-Åsa was taken into operation during 2014 and wind farm Iglasjön is under construction and is scheduled to be taken into operation during 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4962 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)