Dec 7 Eolus Vind publ AB :
* Says has signed an agreement with MEAG, Munich Re's asset manager, regarding an investment
in 38.4 MW of wind power developed by Eolus, for 425 million Swedish crowns ($50.02 million)
* The agreement covers the delivery of eight Vestas V112 3.3 MW wind turbines for a total of
26.4 MW in wind farm Iglasjön in Kungsbacka municipality and the operational 12 MW wind farm
Jung-Åsa comprising of six Vestas V90 2.0 MW wind turbines in Vara municipality
* Wind farm Jung-Åsa was taken into operation during 2014 and wind farm Iglasjön is under
construction and is scheduled to be taken into operation during 2016
($1 = 8.4962 Swedish crowns)
