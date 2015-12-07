UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 7 Wesc publ AB :
* Acquires The Shirt Factory AB
* Purchase price is about 28.0 million Swedish crowns ($3.30 million) paid with own shares
* The Shirt Factory sells clothing under its own brand on the Swedish market through 7 stores in Stockholm and Gothenburg
* The Shirt Factory is expected to have a turnover of over 50 million crowns with an EBIT of 3 million crowns in current financial year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4870 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.