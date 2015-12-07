Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 7 Addnode Group AB :
* Says the company's unit, Ida Infront, continues to e-archive for Swedish state agency Trafikverket
* Assignment has total value of about 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.41 million) over two years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5125 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order