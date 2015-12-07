Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 7 Eutelsat Communications SA :
* StarTV selects Eutelsat for new pay-TV venture in Mexico
* To support its new phase of expansion into DTH, StarTV has signed a multi-year agreement with Eutelsat Americas, a subsidiary of Eutelsat Communications, for capacity on the EUTELSAT 117 West A and EUTELSAT 117 West B satellites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order