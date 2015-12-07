Dec 7 Bittium Oyj :

* Has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for the Software-Defined Radio based system products meant for tactical communications

* Products to be delivered to Finnish Defence Forces during year 2016

* Value of received purchase order is 5.1 million euros ($5.51 million) excluding VAT

