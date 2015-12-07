Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 7 Bittium Oyj :
* Has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for the Software-Defined Radio based system products meant for tactical communications
* Products to be delivered to Finnish Defence Forces during year 2016
* Value of received purchase order is 5.1 million euros ($5.51 million) excluding VAT
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9248 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order