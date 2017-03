BRIEF-Dun & Bradstreet CEO Robert Carrigan's 2016 total compensation was $7.4 mln vs $6.9 mln in 2015

* Dun & Bradstreet Corp- CEO Robert P. Carrigan's 2016 total compensation was $7.4 million versus $6.9 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ny1DYR) Further company coverage: