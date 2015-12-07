Dec 7 Q-Free ASA :

* Board member Anders Endre Nybø has purchased 100,000 shares in Q-Free through his ownership in Kalvehagen AS (100% owned), at an average price of 9.11 Norwegian crowns ($1.06)

* Nybø owns indirectly through Kalvehagen AS 130,000 shares in Q-Free ASA after transaction

