BRIEF-Ciber Inc on March 22, 2017 entered into amendment No. 13 with Wells Fargo Bank NA
* Ciber Inc - on March 22, 2017 Ciber, Inc entered into amendment No. 13 with Wells Fargo Bank NA - sec filing
Dec 7 Pearson Plc
* Committee changes
* Sidney Taurel is to be appointed as Chairman with effect from 1 January 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ciber Inc - on March 22, 2017 Ciber, Inc entered into amendment No. 13 with Wells Fargo Bank NA - sec filing
* Blucora inc files for offering of up to 1.8 million shares of common stock by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2o89QEo) Further company coverage: