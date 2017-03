Dec 7 Euromedis Groupe SA :

* Q1 revenue 17.3 million euros ($18.7 million) versus 16.8 million euros year ago

* Anticipates an increase in consolidated revenues in the order of 5 pct for FY 2015/16

* Confirms middle term outlook with a revenue objective of 100 million euros towards 2016/17 Source text: bit.ly/1HQ1uGq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9253 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)