Dec 7 Vitec Software Group publ AB :

* Acquires Norwegian Insurance Computer Environment AS (Nice AS)

* Acquisition is expected to directly result in increased earnings per share of Vitec

* Consolidation takes place from Dec. 1, 2015

* Payment by 25 million Norwegian crowns ($2.89 million) at closing, of which 5 million crowns is compensation, NOK for NOK, for excess liquidity Source text for Eikon:

