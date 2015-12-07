Dec 7 Hgcapital Trust Plc

* It has agreed sale of TeamSystem Holding SpA ("TeamSystem")

* Hellman & Friedman acquires controlling interest in TeamSystem Holding SpA from HgCapital, Bain Capital, ICG and management

* Transaction is expected to close in Q1 of 2016 subject to any necessary approvals

* intends to retain a minority stake in company.

* Sale to hellman & Friedman LLC, a leading private equity investment firm