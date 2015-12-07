UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 7 Electrolux AB
* JPMorgan Asset Management Holding Inc. lowers stake in Electrolux to 4.88 percent of shares - regulatory filing with Swedish FSA
* Size of stake ahead of transaction not disclosed in statement - FSA
* Ownership records on Electrolux website dated Sept. 30 show JPMorgan Asset Management holding 6.1 percent of Electrolux share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.