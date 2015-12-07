UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 7 NKHP :
* NKHP has postponed its initial public offering to 2016 due to market conditions, a source close to the placement told Reuters
* The company planned to place 10.8 pct of its shares under the IPO at the price range of 444-518 roubles ($6.43 -$7.50)a share
* It has prolonged closing the book building three times, and last announced date was today, 18.00 Moscow time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 69.0775 roubles) (Reported by Olga Popova, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.