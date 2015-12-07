Dec 7 NKHP :

* NKHP has postponed its initial public offering to 2016 due to market conditions, a source close to the placement told Reuters

* The company planned to place 10.8 pct of its shares under the IPO at the price range of 444-518 roubles ($6.43 -$7.50)a share

* It has prolonged closing the book building three times, and last announced date was today, 18.00 Moscow time  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 69.0775 roubles) (Reported by Olga Popova, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)