Dec 8 Steilmann SE :

* Says has exercised greenshoe option through a volume of 199,135 shares

* Says stabilization period has ended

* Says final gross proceeds for the company from the IPO amount to around 8.6 million Euro ($9.3 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9209 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)