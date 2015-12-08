BRIEF-Bank Hapoalim Q4 profit sinks
* Q4 net profit 138 million shekels versus 586 million shekels
Dec 8 Harel Mallac & Co Ltd :
* Declared final dividend of 1.80 rupees per share in respect of its financial year ending 31 December 2015
* Dividend will be paid in full on or about 22 January 2016 Source text (bit.ly/1QsDytN) Further company coverage:
* Q4 net profit 138 million shekels versus 586 million shekels
* FY group profit before taxation of 67.6 million rupees versus 306.8 million rupees year ago