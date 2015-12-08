Dec 8 Riber SA :

* Says its AGM to be held on Dec. 15 is to vote financing to cover 1.9 million euros ($2.5 million) cash needs in 2016 and 2.3 million euros needed for two already initiated development projects

* Says plan to be voted is to enable company to reach positive EBITDA in 2016 and to grow in the following years