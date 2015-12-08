China stocks slide on liquidity, property market concerns; Hong Kong slips
* China facing heightened financial risks from property downturn - Moody's
Dec 8 MDxHealth SA: :
* Announces confirmMDx marketing partnership in Central and South America
* Parternship agreed with SouthGenetics Inc. for the commercialization of prostate cancer test in twelve countries across Central and South America
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* China facing heightened financial risks from property downturn - Moody's
* Reports positive results from a phase 3 trial of GSP 301, mometasone/olopatadine fixed-dose combination nasal spray