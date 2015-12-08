DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
THURSDAY, MARCH 30
Dec 8 Sgs Sa
* Announces acquisition of quality compliance laboratories inc.
* Based in Markham (Toronto), Ontario with a satellite laboratory in Montreal, Quebec, QCL is a GMP compliant laboratory providing analytical testing to the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical industries.
* QCL employs 65 staff and is licensed with Health Canada and registered with the US Food and Drug Administration.
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement in relation to a binding letter of intent to develop products with a Swiss manufacturer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: