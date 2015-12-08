Dec 8 Bouygues SA

* Says the Full Circle Generation investment fund has awarded a contract worth more than 202 million euros ($219.3 million) to Bouygues Energies & Services, a subsidiary of Bouygues Construction, for the turnkey delivery of a waste-to-energy gasification plant in Belfast, Northern Ireland

* Bouygues Energies & Services will be responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction of the 15 MWe facility, and will then carry out operation and maintenance for 17 years Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9213 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)