BRIEF-Bank Hapoalim Q4 profit sinks
* Q4 net profit 138 million shekels versus 586 million shekels
Dec 8 Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd :
* Successfully completes rights issue
* Rights issue was fully subscribed, raising company about 588 million Swedish crowns ($68.9 million) before transaction costs
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5338 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 net profit 138 million shekels versus 586 million shekels
* FY group profit before taxation of 67.6 million rupees versus 306.8 million rupees year ago