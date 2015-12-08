Dec 8 Erytech Pharma SA :

* Announces that investigators presented additional results from the pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical trial with GRASPA

* Says additional results add to the body of data supporting the potential benefit of GRASPA in combination with chemotherapy in the treatment of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)