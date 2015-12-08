Dec 8 Eurocastle Investment Ltd :

* Acquires or committed to acquire a 25 percent share in two portfolios of non-performing loans with a combined Gross Book Value (GBV) of about 65 million euros ($70.6 million) from two different sellers

* Says portfolio 1 has a gross book value of about 18 million euros of which about 85 percent is secured by first lien mortgages

* Says portfolio 2 is worth 47 million euros gross book value of which 96 percent is secured by first lien mortgages

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)