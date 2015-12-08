Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 8 Ausy SA :
* Launches convertible bonds (ORNANE) issue of maximum 30 million euros ($32.6 million)
* Offer may be increased by 15 pct in case of exercise all of the over-allotment option
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order