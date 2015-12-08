Dec 8 Hansa Medical AB :

* Swedish and international investors acquire 2 million shares in Hansa Medical from Farstorps Gård AB

* Price of 26.25 Swedish crowns ($3.08) per share

* CEO Göran Arvidson acquired 30,000 shares in transaction

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5308 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)