BRIEF-Hotelest posts FY group pre-tax profit of 67.6 mln rupees
* FY group profit before taxation of 67.6 million rupees versus 306.8 million rupees year ago
Dec 8 Altamir SCA :
* Says the consortium led by GMT Communications Partners and M/C Partners agrees to sale of Melita PLC, a Maltese telecoms company, to Apax Partners and Forting Capital
Source text: bit.ly/1lLcaf7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY group profit before taxation of 67.6 million rupees versus 306.8 million rupees year ago
* FY net loss 770,928 dinars versus loss of 7.4 million dinars year ago