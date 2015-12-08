Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 8 Obducat AB :
* Obducat proposes new share issue
* Issue is expected to bring proceeds of about 41 million Swedish crowns ($4.8 million) before issue costs
* Subscription period to run from Jan. 13, 2016 to Feb. 2, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5364 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order